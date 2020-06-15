HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies say a runaway teen has been safely located.
HCSO says 15-year-old Jade Riley Deutsch was last seen around 7 p.m. Sunday evening in the Champion Hills community off of Willow Road. She is possibly in Saluda in Polk County.
She stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. A clothing description was not available.
Deputies didn't release details of where Jade was found, only saying she was safely located.
