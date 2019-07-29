HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Investigators searching for a mother who violated a domestic violence protection order and abducted her own daughter say they've found the teen - who they say is safe.
Henderson County Sheriff's Office said Peggy Lee Cantrell took her daughter on the evening of July 21, 2019.
Monday, July 29, deputies said Abigail Lynn Cantrell, 13, was found safe in Rutherford County.
Peggy Lee is around 5 foot 4 inches and 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen driving a bronze/goldfish colored vehicle, possibly a Honda sedan with several bumper stickers on the rear of it.
Investigators have obtained warrants on Peggy for felony child abduction and a violation of a domestic violence protective order.
It is believed that Peggy could be in the Marion, NC community.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Abigail Cantrell and/or Peggy Lee Cantrell is ask to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (828)-697-4911.
