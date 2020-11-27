HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies are searching for leads about a suspect they say robbed a bank with a handgun Friday evening.
HCSO says the robbery unfolded just after 6 p.m. at the United Community Bank on United Bank Drive in Etowah. Bank tellers used an alarm system and were able to confirm with dispatchers an armed robbery had occurred, saying the suspect demanded money while displaying a handgun. He then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Witnesses say the suspect is a white man standing at 6 feet 2 inches tall. He was wearing blue jeans, a camouflage coat, a camouflage mask, black gloves, and a backpack.
Anyone with information on who the suspect may be should call Det. Scott Aly at 828-694-3176, or use HCSO's mobile app to submit a tip.
