HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Henderson County deputies have asked for help tracking down a 15-year-old girl and the 17-year-old boy she may be with.
Deputies said Cassidy Burrell was reported missing on Monday evening from North Henderson High School.
The last time Cassidy was seen was around 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Deputies said they believe Cassidy may be with Hunter Quick and that Hunter is wanted on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Anyone with information on either teen’s whereabouts should call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911 or Detective Whitaker at 828-674-9199.
