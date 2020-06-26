EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies need your help finding a woman who went missing Friday afternoon.
They're looking for 70-year-old Sharon Marie Gobbi, who was last seen around 3 p.m. She was last seen leaving from her home on Silver Fox Run near Lamb Mountain Road on foot.
Sharon was last seen wearing a white shirt with ruffles and green capri style pants. She weighs about 140 pounds.
She lives with dementia and has a history of falling. She has no known friends in the area, and her family is unaware of possible destinations she may try to go to.
If you know where Sharon is, call HCSO at 828-697-4911 or use their mobile app's "Submit a Tip" feature.
