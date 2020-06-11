HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies say they're trying to track down a man wanted on an outstanding warrant after he fled from them this evening.
HCSO is looking for 31-year-old James Robert Boone of Marshall. According to deputies, they responded to a disturbance in Fletcher, and found Boone in his car. They talked to him and realized he had the outstanding warrant, but when deputies tried to get him to leave his car, they say he instead drove away. He hit a deputy, who was not injured.
HCSO says they gave chase, with the chase going on to I-40, but an attempt to use stop sticks there was unsuccessful. Because Boone was reportedly driving recklessly, the chase was terminated.
He is now wanted on these charges:
- Felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official
- Felony fleeing/eluding arrest
- Resisting a public officer
- Misdemeanor assault on a government official
If you know of Boone's whereabouts, call HCSO at 828-697-4911, or submit a tip using the Henderson County Sheriff's Office mobile app.
