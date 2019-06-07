HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies need your help finding 31-year-old Laura Renee Hilton.
According to HCSO, Laura hasn't been heard from since Thursday, June 6, and was last seen at the Walmart in Arden around 2 p.m.
Deputies say she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a burgundy t-shirt, and flip-flops.
Laura stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has blue eyes, brown hair, a flower tattoo on her neck, and a fish hook tattoo on her left foot.
If you know where Laura is, call HCSO at (828) 697-4911.
