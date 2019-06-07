Laura Hilton

Laura Hilton

 (Photo: Henderson County S.O./ June 7, 2019)

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - As of Saturday, June 8, Henderson County deputies have located 31-year-old Laura Renee Hilton.

According to HCSO, Laura was not heard from since Thursday, June 6, and was last seen at the Walmart in Arden around 2 p.m.

President Trump says tariffs on Mexico suspended indefinitely

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.