Missing woman Rachel Sales, Henderson Co.

Rachel Soileau Sales, 59, was reported by family members who say they last had contact with her in the fall of 2017. 

 Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a woman whose family says they haven't had contact with her since fall of 2017. 

Rachel Soileau Sales, 59, is believed to be operating a 1999 Nissan Altima with a NC license plate number of CBH-9004. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Darrin Whitaker at (828) 694-3098. 

