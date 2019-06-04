HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a woman whose family says they haven't had contact with her since fall of 2017.
Rachel Soileau Sales, 59, is believed to be operating a 1999 Nissan Altima with a NC license plate number of CBH-9004.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Darrin Whitaker at (828) 694-3098.
