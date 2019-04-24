HENDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for hep identifying a person who they say broke into a laundromat, and stole some cash.
According to deputies, the suspect broke into the Mills River Coin Laundry Mat on April 23 around 2:03 a.m.
Deputies say the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Chris Beaird at (828) 694-2706.
