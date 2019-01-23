HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies need your help finding a person they say pilfered patio furniture over the weekend.
According to HCSO, the thefts happened during the evening hours of January 19 and 20. According to HCSO, the thief came onto the front porches of two different homes near each other and made off with the furniture.
Deputies say the furniture thefts happened at a residence on Appledore Avenue near Flat Rock and at a home in the Dunroy Subdivision. A video camera at the Appledore Avenue residence captured the thief in the act.
The thief appears to be wearing a beanie hat, face mask, and dark clothing.
Anyone with information on the thefts should contact Det. Dale Williams at (828) 697-4911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.