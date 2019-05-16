HENDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency crews are no longer searching near Sugarloaf Mountain after a plane reportedly went down Thursday evening.
Henderson County dispatchers tell FOX Carolina one person called in to report it, but could not say much aside from the fact they had crews on scene searching.
Later in the evening, Maj. Frank Stout with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office told FOX Carolina officials had called off the search. Stout says crews have not been able to find anything and that all available personnel are back in service.
Stay tuned for any updates we get.
