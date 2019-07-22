HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies are searching for two individuals who broke into a car along Brookside Camp Road.
Less than one hour later, a credit card taken during the vehicle break in was used nearby, deputies say.
Both individuals pictured took turns using the stolen credit card, deputies say.
Deputies ask anyone with information is ask to contact Investigator Hendrix at (828) -697-4911.
