Suspects caught on camera
(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies are searching for two individuals who broke into a car along Brookside Camp Road.

Less than one hour later, a credit card taken during the vehicle break in was used nearby, deputies say. 

Both individuals pictured took turns using the stolen credit card, deputies say. 

Deputies ask anyone with information is ask to contact Investigator Hendrix at (828) -697-4911. 

MORE NEWS

17 pediatric ICU employees pregnant at the same time

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.