Henderson County (Fox Carolina) - Henderson County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged a total of two suspects with trafficking methamphetamine in Henderson County.
The second arrest came after following up on an initial investigation into methamphetamine being distributed from 3290 Asheville Highway, on September 21, 2018.
Detectives say they seized nine ounces of suspected methamphetamine and $4,000 dollars in U.S currency during the first arrest along Asheville Highway. Suspect James Harvey Smith, 57, of the same address was charged with multiple felonies regarding methamphetamine trafficking.
On Wednesday, October 10th, 2018 Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested an associate of Smith's, at Smith's residence. When detectives returned to Smith's house and conducted a consensual search, eight ounces of suspected methamphetamine was found and seized.
Detectives say Smith's associate, Edie Kaye Buckner, of 115 Arbutus Ln, Hendersonville, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies regarding methamphetamine trafficking as well.
Smith remains in Federal custody, and Buckner remains incarcerated in Henderson County Detention Center. Bucker is held under secure bonds totaling $107,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.