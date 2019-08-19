HENDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking their 'online detectives' to help them track down a suspect they believe caused significant damage to an Ednyeville church.
According to deputies, they're looking for a red, older model Mazda Miata with noticeable damage to its exterior. Surveillance images show that it also doesn't have a license plate displayed.
Deputies say the individual caused extensive damage to the Mount Moriah Baptist Church on Gilliam Mountain Road in Edneyville.
Anyone with information on who the suspected vandal may be, or the reason behind the damage, is asked to call Lori at the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at (828) 694-2746.
