William Lorenzana Mugshot

William Lorenzana, 26, from Brevard turned himself into Hendersonville Police after he was identified as a suspect in a fatal hit and run on May 15 that left an 62-year-old woman dead.

 Source: Hendersonville Co. Detention Center

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville Police Department announced an arrest connected to a hit and run on May 15 that left one woman dead. 

The accident happened around 7:17 on the south end of Main Street in downtown Hendersonville.

Police said a silver Subaru with a hand sticker on the front windshield was traveling north on Main Street when it made a left turn onto Kanuga Road and struck the woman as she crossed the street in the crosswalk.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where police said she later passed away. A few days later, police identified her as 62-year-old Jo Anne Ruth Blanton of Hendersonville. 

On Monday, May 20, police said they'd arrested William Badham Lorenzana, 26, from Brevard in connection to the fatal hit and run. 

Police say he turned himself in after being identified as a suspect. Lorenzana has been charged with second degree murder, and could possibly face additional charges. 

His mugshot was not immediately available. Stay with FOX Carolina as we continue to follow this case. 

MORE NEWS: 

Solicitor: Spartanburg man receives 18 year prison sentence for various drug offenses

Sumter Co. deputies searching for Shaw Air Force Base airman last seen May 18

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.