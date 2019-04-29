HENDERSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Hendersonville Police Department is requesting assistance identifying a man who they say is a suspect in an attempted armed robbery at a local gas station.
According to police, the suspect entered the Sunoco gas station on Sugarloaf Road around 4 p.m. on April 28. He entered the gas station, produced a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
Police say he fired a single shot before leaving the gas station on foot. No one was injured from the shooting, and his attempt to get money was unsuccessful.
The suspect is described as having a medium build with shoulder length brown hair and a beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark glasses, a black hoodie, blue jeans and light-colored tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on his identity, or the incident itself, is asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department at (828) 697-3025.
