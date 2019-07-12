HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A TD Bank has been robbed by an unidentified suspect in the area and now authorities are seeking the public's help.
On July 12th, 2019, around 3:10 in the afternoon, a male wearing a 'Black Label Society' t-shirt and camouflaged hat walked into the bank, handed the teller a note, and left with an undisclosed amount of money, police say.
Pictured below, is a maroon sedan that police say the suspect used to escape.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department at (828) 697-3025.
