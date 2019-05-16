HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville Police Department has asked for information after a woman died after being hit by a car, which police said they fled the scene.
The fatal hit and run happened Wednesday evening around 7:17 on the south end of Main Street in downtown Hendersonville.
Police said a silver Subaru with a hand sticker on the front windshield was traveling north on Main Street when it made a left turn onto Kanuga Road and struck the woman as she crossed the street in the crosswalk.
The victim, a female in her 60’s, was taken to the hospital, where police said she later passed away.
If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to contact Detective Matt Capps with the Hendersonville Police Department by calling (828) 697-3071.
