HICKORY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hickory police need your help finding a missing man they say lives with cognitive impairments and needs to be found safely.
A Silver Alert was activated Thursday evening for 24-year-old Jacob Nathaniel McCray, from Claremont. He stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has long brown hair and brown eyes.
Jacob was last seen wearing a black cap, gray hoodie, blue jeans, and red and black tennis shoes. He was last seen on N. Center Street and may be headed west of US Hwy. 70 towards Burke County.
Anyone who knows where he is should contact Hickory PD at 828-328-5557.
