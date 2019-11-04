SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Just after 1:30 a.m. deputies responding to Pearson Road in Woodruff in regard to a shooting, that left one dead. Deputies say there is no threat to the public, and an investigation is underway.
Upon their arrival, deputies located the victim deceased from a gunshot wound in a vehicle on the property. Three other individuals were on scene and cooperative with deputies.
The Spartanburg County coroner's office later identified the deceased as 26-year old Jordan Lamar Nash of Greenville.
A tweet from the official account for Byrnes High School's football team identified Nash as a former student, playing for the Rebels from 2007 until 2010.
Jordan Nash's family says that he was a military man, who would have been celebrating his birthday in just a few weeks.
Andre Brewton, Nash's cousin and best friend said "There was just life in him. He wasn’t a bad guy, wasn’t a guy to kick people when they're down, he would actually try and pick people up. Try and make them feel better."
"I know if he could’ve changed the outcome he would have or if I could’ve changed the outcome I would have." Brewton told FOX Carolina.
Funeral arrangements have been made for Jordan Nash. The funeral will be held Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church at 250 Morning Drive, in Spartanburg.
Please pray for the family of Jordan Nash. Nash left this world yesterday. For those of us that knew him on the field, he was one of the hardest working Rebels to ever come through @JFBHSRebels Nixon FieldPlease read the post by @coachjwoodall. It says it all. #YellR pic.twitter.com/kL5PXMKR7k— Byrnes Rebels Football (@ByrnesFootball) November 3, 2019
