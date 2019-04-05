SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A bicyclist is dead after SCHP says a vehicle struck them and fled the scene Friday evening.
SCHP says the 47-year-old from Inman was riding west on Rainbow Lake Road just before 9 p.m. However, troopers say the bicyclist was hit from behind by a car that did not stop and render aid.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office earlier confirmed to FOX Carolina they responded to the scene, near the intersections with Mitchell Lane and Bible Church Road.
SCHP's live collision tracker indicated the road was blocked as crews investigated.
As of writing, SCHP continues to investigate utilizing their MAIT team. The coroner's office has also not yet released the bicyclist's identity.
