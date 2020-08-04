ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A collision along Clemson Boulevard has been reported in Anderson, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The collision was reported just before 5:45 p.m.
No additional details were available from Highway Patrol at this time.
Witnesses on scene reported that a vehicle had collided with a gas pump at a Raceway gas station, resulting in a fire.
FOX Carolina has reached out to firefighters for more information.
Stay with us as we learn more.
