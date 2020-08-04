Gas station collision

Collision at gas station. 

 (Viewer Photo)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A collision along Clemson Boulevard has been reported in Anderson, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

The collision was reported just before 5:45 p.m.

No additional details were available from Highway Patrol at this time. 

Witnesses on scene reported that a vehicle had collided with a gas pump at a Raceway gas station, resulting in a fire. 

FOX Carolina has reached out to firefighters for more information. 

Stay with us as we learn more. 

MORE NEWS - Crews successfully rescue injured hiker at Yellow Branch Falls

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.