OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run with injuries that has been reported in Oconee County.
The collision was reported just after 2:43 p.m.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is working the scene along Coffee Road and Farm Drive intersection.
Details are not available on the victim's condition.
