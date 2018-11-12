Haywood County, NC. (Fox Carolina) -- Two hikers have gone missing along the Blue Ridge Parkway, dispatch officials say.
The hikers were last seen this morning along the Herring Knob overlook, along the parkway. Respondents in the area are currently searching for the duo.
