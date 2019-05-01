CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Charlotte police chief said a Waynesville resident who was killed in the shooting at UNC Charlotte on Tuesday died a hero.
“We talk about heroism. You hear about first responders and professionals who were extremely heroic in their response to this incident which obviously saved lives. What you may not hear is the first and foremost hero as far as I’m concerned, and his name is, Riley Howell,” said Chief Kerr Putney with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.
Howell, 21, was one of two students killed when a gunman opened fire on the college campus.
According to the police chief, Howell ran toward the gunman instead of running away, and saved lives by making the ultimate sacrifice.
“You’re either going to run and hide or you’re going to take the fight to the assailant. Having no place to run and hide, he did the last,” Putney said of Howell.
“If it weren’t for his work, the assailant may not have been disarmed,” Putney added. “Unfortunately, he gave his life in the process, but his sacrifice saved lives.”
Howell was a graduate of TC Roberson High School in Buncombe County. He studied at A-B Tech for two years before transferring to UNC Charlotte last year, college officials said.
Buncombe County Schools released these quotes and memories of Howell from his former teachers and coaches:
“Riley was a student at TCR, and he graduated during my last year as principal in 2016. He was both athletic and studious, taking many honors and AP classes. I always remembered him as a kind student who always had a smile on his face. The staff at T.C. and all of our schools work to build strong relationships with our students. We are keenly aware of the extra supports we need to have in place during difficult times like this. Our Student Services department has a crisis team mobilized to assist at T.C for this reason.” -- Amy Rhoney, former T.C. Roberson Principal and current Director of Special Services.
“The violent and tragic passing of Riley Howell has touched the lives of everyone in our community. How could it not? I remember precisely where Riley sat in my classroom. I remember our conversations. I remember Riley's enthusiasm for life, infectious smile, and bright-eyed amiability. He was as easy to love as he so easily loved others. My heart breaks for his friends and family, and especially, his siblings. I can think of only one way to describe his passing-- heart-wrenching.” -- Ms. Tristen Plemmons, TCR English teacher
“It took a long, long time to get him here [to the cross country team] joining late in his final high school year, but Riley was an invaluable addition to the team. As I reflect on his character I remember that he was bright, independent, kind, and optimistic; he had a special affinity for the outdoors; his hallmarks were a big grin and a carefree spirit; and, his teammates loved and respected him. It was a privilege to be his coach.”--Andrew Devine, TCR Cross Country Coach
“The Roberson Community has been touched by tragedy today. Riley Howell lost his life saving others. Riley played soccer, ran cross country, but, more importantly, was a part of our greater Roberson family. He will be missed and remembered as an individual, who, in the moment of greatest peril, sacrificed for the lives of others. He lived his life in service of others and his light was extinguished way too soon. We join countless communities who have experienced the same violence in mourning one of our sons, one of our brothers, one of our students, one of our players, one of our own.”-- Josh Martin, TCR Soccer Coach
“Riley was an incredible young man (as so often seems to be the case when these senseless tragedies occur). If one tried to describe him, he was a lover of just about everything outdoors. Inside the building, he was an unfailingly kind person and for those of us lucky enough to call him a friend, he was fiercely loyal. He rarely had a frown upon his face, instead, he smiled and brought joy to those around him at all times. He was honest, especially with himself. When he made mistakes, he did not make excuses; he would just smile, shrug his shoulders, admit his mistake, and then do better. His giving spirit will be truly missed, and we were lucky to have him in our lives, however short a time that that might have been.”-- Brian Feid, TCR Social Studies Teacher
MORE: TC Roberson grad was among the 2 killed in the UNC-Charlotte shooting; Chancellor releases names of all victims
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.