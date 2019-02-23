SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A car smashed into the side of a garage on a property Saturday afternoon near Spartanburg, near Fairfield Road and Peachtree Road.
The property owner confirms to FOX Carolina the car crashed and went into the actual garage, and says he was told the car was on its side when it finally stopped moving.
The owner says the driver seemed okay and did not accept an ambulance ride.
We are still working to confirm other details of the collision. Stay tuned for updates.
