ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) - Officers with the Anderson Police Department tell us that on Monday night a homeowner killed a man when he tried to force his way into a home on King Street.
According to police, two to three men came came to the home searching for the homeowners son. After being told that his son wasn't there, the homeowner, identified as John Harkness, told police that the men left.
Police say a short time later, one of the men returned by himself and asked for his son by name. Harkness told police while talking to the man, who was inside the home a short distance, noticed the other two men outside.
Police say one of the men outside, tried to force his way into the home, at which time the Harkness fired his gun twice through the doorway hitting the man and killing him.
Harkness tells FOX Carolina until his home was robbed twice in the last few months, he had never owned a gun.
Harkness expressed regret on how events turned out, but said he only did what he had to do and feels like they would have done the exact same thing to him.
The Anderson County Coroner confirmed they were called to the scene.
The coroner tells us that 28-year-old Alijah Tpau Moultrie-Fuller died on scene after suffering a gunshot wound around 11:14 p.m. Monday night.
The Anderson Police Department and Anderson County Coroner are continuing to investigate the shooting.
At this time police haven't filed any charges.
