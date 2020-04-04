CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Deputy Coroner said the shooting death of a 32-year-old man is under investigation by both SLED and the Clinton Police Department.
Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp says the incident happened early Saturday morning along Friendship Drive.
Though details on the shooting itself remain limited, Canupp said Freddie Markell Byrd, 31, passed away as a result of a gunshot wound.
Both SLED and investigators with the Clinton Police Department are looking into Byrd's death, which has been ruled a homicide.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates in the case.
