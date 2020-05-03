GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Police are investigating with the Greenville County Coroner's Office along Alameda Street on Sunday afternoon.
Alia Paramore with Greenville Police says this is in active scene at the moment.
Coroner Kent Dill confirmed a person was dead. In a report sent to media outlets later Sunday evening, we learned more details.
The coroner's office says 22-year-old Kamille Dequeze Anderson of Greenville was found in the roadway around 3:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
While Anderson's cause of death remains under investigation, the office says his death has been ruled a homicide.
GPD and the coroner's office continue to investigate.
Stay with us as we learn more about the investigation.
