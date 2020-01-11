SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) An investigation is underway after the Spartanburg County Coroner said a man died from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.
The coroner said his office was called to Promenade Apartments in the Boiling Springs area around 12:10 a.m. in reference to a shooting related death.
32-year-old Juan Booker of Dornoch Drive passed away as a result of a gunshot wound. Details surrounding his death are limited at this time.
Both the Coroner's Office and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
MORE NEWS:
Police ask for help identifying package theft suspects caught on Spartanburg homeowner's camera
Greenville volunteers sew pouches, nests for animals burned in Australia bush fires
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.