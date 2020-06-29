ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A death investigation is underway along Williamston Road tonight, Anderson County Sheriff's Office says.
Sgt. Foster with ACSO says that deputies located a deceased female.
Coroner Charlie Boseman says that the investigation is still in the early stages.
Her identification has not been released at this time.
Authorities are investigating it as a homicide.
Stay with us as we learn more.
