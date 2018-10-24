HORRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Horry County Sheriff's Office has terminated two deputies as they investigate an incident that left two women dead in a flooded van.

HCSO said in a release on Twitter that corrections officers Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop were terminated as the office investigates the van flooding incident on September 18.

According to HCSO, the van was overwhelmed by floodwaters, which lead to the women's deaths.

One of the women was Nikki Johnson. Back in September, FOX Carolina's Jennifer Phillips talked with her sister, Donnela Green-Johnson, who talked about Nikki's struggles with mental health.

Donnela tells us Nikki went to the Waccamaw Health Center, where a counselor there recommend she be committed to a mental health facility. She says two deputies, now identified as Flood and Bishop, took Nikki and Wendy Newton in their transport van.

However, Donnela says the deputies took the van around a barricade set up by the National Guard on Highway 76 into a flooded road. As a result, Donnela says her sister and Newton were killed by the deputy's actions.

HCSO says administrative internal action is still ongoing and SLED continues to investigate. No further details regarding Flood and Bishop's termination were released as of writing.

