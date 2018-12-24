Cherokee, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Cherokee County dispatchers have confirmed that Gaffney Fire Department crews have responded to call about a house fire with possible entrapment.
According to dispatch, the fire was reported at a residence along East Junior High Road.
Our crews are en route, stay with FOX Carolina for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.