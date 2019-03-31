COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Candles were lit as the evening sky darkened on Sunday as mourners on the campus of the University of South Carolina. For nearly an hour, friends reminisced on the life of Samantha Josephson.
Over the course of 36 hours, Samantha's case has garnered national attention. What began as a missing person's case on Friday, March 29 took a tragic turn when she was found dead nearly 70 miles away from campus in a rural part of Clarendon County. Investigators with SLED, Clarendon County, and Columbia police moved quickly to find a suspect, and arrested 24-year-old Nathaniel Rowland after finding Samantha's cell phone and blood inside Rowland's car.
The nation still awaits a potential motive for the killing of the 21-year-old student from New Jersey, a crime that left even the chief of Columbia's police department shaken at a Saturday night press briefing. But Sunday wasn't a day to speculate on the gritty details.
At a vigil held in Samantha's honor, rabbis lead prayers and friends took turns sharing memories of their time with Samantha. One friend shared a humorous memory of Samantha attempting to get a pizza from a local Dominio's after closing time.
Then came the man to close out the sharing of memories: Samantha's father, Seymour.
"There are so many people here that did not know her, that this community has pulled together," Josephson said, after asking for a show of hands from the crowd as to who knew Samantha personally. "It's amazing...how you guys have come together, how you pulled this together, the support you guys have."
After thanking the university for supporting Samantha's friends and family, Josephson went on to talk about his daughter's impact on the people around her.
"It's funny, everybody has what we call 'Sammy-isms'," he said, eliciting laughter from the crowd. "It becomes almost weekly. Daily sometimes."
Josephson said that Samantha was determined to go to law school after graduation, and that the Sunday the vigil was held was when they were supposed to surprise Samantha with a visit. She had attended an acceptance day at Drexel University and was visiting home prior to her death, sharing what she experienced there with her father and mother.
"She tells a story that she met so many teachers there, so many different people," said Josephson. "She said 'there were so many Deans', and her mom looks at her like 'do you mean dean, whatever, like the dean of that particular school?' She thought his name was Dean!"
Sharing that moment brought laughter from the gathered crowd.
"So many deans."
Josephson noted the small number of nicknames given to Samantha, even a profane one given in jest. Then his tone turned back to somber.
"There's no words that my family and I, friends, can express to you guys. The one thing I will tell you that has come out of this...and the one thing that I have been saying...and we've had so many requests for interviews, and I haven't wanted to do any interviews whatsoever. It's not about what's good about Samantha," said Josephson. "We started talking about what happened, and why we're here."
Josephson has thus far only given two statements on his daughter's passing.
"What I want to get out there...it's about you guys. You guys take Ubers, you take Lyft. Uber is what Sammy had on her phone, on my credit card." He paused for a little laughter for the credit card comment. "She called the Uber, had the black car, license plate, the name. She ran after one Uber, it wasn't the right one, she went back. Went in, she saw another black car, jumped into it."
At this point, Josephson noted Samantha was by herself, but took a second to note he was not blaming the friends she was with at the bar that night.
"What we have learned is you cannot - men or women - you guys have to travel together at night. Let's be honest, you guys are drinking, leaving the bar, or whatever it may be. You get into an Uber, but you don't know if it's an Uber, you don't know anything about it."
"Samantha was by herself," he continued. "She had absolutely no chance. None. The door was locked, the child safety lock was on. She had absolutely no chance in this. If there's somebody else in the car, there's actually a chance. What I want to do is educate everybody. I'm not the smartest person here, but I've gone through this and I don't want anyone to ever go through this again. I can't tell you how painful this is."
Josephson notes the inebriation caused by alcohol, and wondered what rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft can do to enhance safety.
"I've taken an Uber, I travel," he said. "I'm not worried about myself, not many people are going to mess with me. But somebody smaller, female? It's different."
Josephson then vowed to make that his mission: educating people on rideshare safety and putting pressure on rideshare companies to make such enhancements.
He then thanked the students and friends for their support, along with USC.
"And with that, I want to say: Go Gamecocks," he closed, followed by applause before mourners lit candles and sang "Amazing Grace".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.