GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A pregnant woman said she is grateful to be alive after she was pistol-whipped by two men during an armed robbery at a convenience store early Monday morning.
"I really thought I was going to die because there were two guns held straight to my face,” Logan Adair said Tuesday.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said two armed men entered the V-Stop convenience store just after midnight Monday.
Adair said the men demanded she open the register and hand over money. Then, she said they started hitting her.
She's not sure how many times she was hit, but Adair said her vision went blurry with each blow, and so did her mind.
"I couldn't focus or even think of how to open the register with all the crazy things happening."
Thankfully, she did not suffer major injuries and her baby was unhurt. Adair said she is five months pregnant.
Deputies said K-9s attempted to track down the suspects but were not successful.
Deputies said one of the men is described as standing around 6 feet tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a red hoodie with jeans and a white face covering. The second man stood a little over 6 feet tall, also with a slim build. He wore a dark hoodie with dark pants, and dark face covering.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.