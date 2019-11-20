GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The woman accused of shooting and killing a man at a Greenville County Motel 6 Tuesday night gave a tearful apology to the victim's family during her bond hearing Wednesday, and told the grieving family she didn't mean to kill him.
Greenville County deputies responded Tuesday night to the Motel 6 along Wade Hampton Boulevard to investigate a call for a break-in. Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they located a deceased male inside one of the rooms.
The Greenville County Coroner identified the victim as 22 year old David Edens. The coroner said Edens was found with some type of wound, but will need to do an autopsy to determine an exact cause of death.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say 25-year-old Kodesha Iyuna Bryson turned herself in to law enforcement following the incident.
According to deputies, Bryson and Edens had a previous relationship.
We're told before the altercation with Edens, Bryson busted out the window of at least one other motel room while searching for Edens. Once she found him, deputies say a altercation occurred and Bryson shot Edens, resulting in his death.
Bryson was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and malicious damage.
During a bond hearing Wednesday, Eden's family asked why she took a father's life so close to the holidays.
Bryson responded with a tearful apology.
“The gun went off. I would never try to hurt him," Bryson told Eden's family. "He was a great dad. I’m sorry, man.”
The judge did not set a bond and Bryson is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.
