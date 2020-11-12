The bunched arrowhead plant is only found in northern Greenville County and in one North Carolina County. Piedmont Natural Gas says they already moved their site plan once due to concerns about infringing on its habitat, but Upstate Forever says they believe it could still be endangered by the pipeline's construction. This is just one of several environmental issues both organizations believe they are addressing correctly by advocating either for the construction of the pipeline, or abandonment of the project in the TR-Taylors area.