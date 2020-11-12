TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - Jennifer Sharpe with Piedmont Natural Gas says: it’s about powering homes.
“It is our responsibility to respond to growth in the county, and the needs of our customers, both current and future,” she said.
She also adds that they are still at least a year away from any type of construction.
“Piedmont is incredibly early in the process,” Sharpe said. “We have, so far, considered five or six different routes.”
But no matter what site they choose, some environmentalists say they have concerns.
“I was shocked at how large the pipeline is, and how large the project is, for the area it would be serving,“ said Shelley Robbins, energy and state policy director for the environmental nonprofit Upstate Forever.
Her organization has dealt with homeowners in the Travelers Rest area concerned about their land rights for months already. But she says their environmental concerns or even more pressing from their perspective.
Robbins believes that it’s the general area as a whole that is an issue. She believes the digging and clearing of trees for construction of the pipeline could have lasting damage effects.
“It is our source water essentially,” she said. “The Enoree River and Beaverdam Creek. We are prone to extreme storm events, to rain. This area is hilly. Our rivers and creeks are flashy. The potential damage due to erosion and stormwater runoff could be significant,” she added.
But Sharp says that Piedmont’s goals are the same as Upstate Forever’s.
“We live and work in this community too,“ she said, “so keeping the environment pristine and keeping the Upstate beautiful is very much in our interest.“
She points to the fact that the company chose not to build on its original easement, which they owned for years prior to the planning stages of this pipeline, as a sign of their environmental awareness.
“It’s got some very sensitive wetlands, and some plant species that are incredibly rare,” Sharpe explained.
Robbins says that plant, the bunched arrowhead, is still being found in the area.
“It only exists in northern Greenville County, and in one county in North Carolina,“ Robbins said. “That’s it. In the entire world.“
Piedmont Natural stresses how early they are in their process, and say they still have to do a lot of research before they settle on a site and schedule a shareholder meeting.
They firmly believe that the need of their customers justifies the scale of the potential pipeline. Upstate Forever disagrees.
