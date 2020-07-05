GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gunfire erupted at a Greenville County nightclub early Sunday morning. In its wake, two people were killed and eight others wounded. Loved ones for one of the two killed mourned the loss of a woman they called an angel.
And hours after the gunfire, with police tape still up at the Lavish Lounge, community leaders took turns speaking at a vigil in front of nearby club Dolce for the lives lost. They all called for justice. But another common theme: calling for the community to enact its own change.
"We can't let this things go heard and undealt with," said SC state representative Leola Robinson-Simpson, who represents SC district 25. "We have to stand together now than ever before."
Robinson-Simpson lead the first large prayer of the night, and the community gathered for the vigil recited the Lord's Prayer with her.
"Two lost their lives, one with small children who will never see their mother again," said local activist Derrick Quarles, speaking of 23-year-old Mykala Bell, one of the two people killed. "Earlier today we went and met with the mother and the father, and to hear that cry...it's a cry like you will never, ever, ever, ever experience unless you're in that room."
Quarles, who is part of Greenville's chapter of the Black Lives Matter movement, also had a challenge for his community.
"We've been saying for a very long time 'Black Lives Matter', but what does that really mean when Black people are killing Black people? How can we say 'Black Lives Matter' and be in the streets and protesting and marching and going to jail?" he questioned. "We kind of just skate around the issue. Now, while I don't recognize 'black-on-black' crime as a thing- because I think crime is crime in general- I think we have to be honest and deal with what's happening in our community."
He also said Dolce should be closed as well, noting another shooting on the 4th of July that left a security guard wounded.
Quarles' sentiments were echoed by fellow chapter leader Bruce Wilson. Both Quarles and Wilson noted they cancelled a protest in Mauldin calling for the resignation of Mauldin city council member Dale Black over racially-charged Facebook posts. Wilson says the shooting demanded more attention, and he had a realization he needed to shift focus on his work.
"I've been marching downtown when I needed to be marching in these neighborhoods," he said tearfully. "I'm tired of this. When I say this is my community, I can walk to my house from here. This is my community. How can I say 'Black Lives Matter' when I see Black men killing Black men."
Wilson revealed he too had been a victim of gun violence, saying he was shot 20 year ago at a club and needed to recover. He said he saw the parallels between then and today.
"I'm here to tell you now, the same way I can stand in front of law enforcement and demand accountability, I can do it here!" he exclaimed, promising he'd demand justice for all affected by the shooting.
Pastor Curtis Johnson from Valley Brook Outreach Baptist Church said the community needs harmony in their mission to curb violence, saying everyone has a unique role in combating it.
"Each of us has a different part to play like a football team. You've got some people that's on the front line, some people that's on the back field, you've got coaches, you've got other people," he said. "That's team strategy, that's how you win."
Johnson called on the community to reach out to the next generation to "de-program" a sense of "self-hate" baked into the community.
