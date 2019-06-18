SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The former Chief of Campus Safety at Spartanburg Methodist College was arrested on June 14 after SLED agents said he was indicted.
Court records show Clevon Boyd was indicted by a Spartanburg County grand jury for two counts of misconduct in office and one count of obstruction of justice.
Boyd was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center just after noon on June 14. Online jail records show bond amounts of $10,000 were set for each count Boyd faces.
The indictments were signed in May.
According to those indictments, Boyd is accused of engaging in sexual acts while on duty on May 11, 2018; driving his police-issued vehicle out of the county for reasons not associated with his job, also on May 11, 2018; and, on August 26, 2018, communicating with a potential witness in a case and offering her money to drop charges.
A spokesperson for SMC said Boyd resigned in 2018.
“Clevon Boyd resigned as SMC’s Chief of Campus Safety on June 4, 2018,” said Mary Hurston Zuelke, Marketing Communications Coordinator for Spartanburg Methodist College. “The charges against him are a matter for the police and courts to address, and we have no additional information or comment.”
