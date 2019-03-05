INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Tuesday announced that an Inman man accused of possessing and distributing child porn has been arrested.
Marco Antonio Molina, 36, was arrested Monday on a list of 12 charges.
Molina faces two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.
If convicted, Molina can face up to ten years in prison for each offense.
