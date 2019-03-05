Marco Antonio Molina

Marco Antonio Molina (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Tuesday announced that an Inman man accused of possessing and distributing child porn has been arrested.

Marco Antonio Molina, 36, was arrested Monday on a list of 12 charges.

Molina faces two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

If convicted, Molina can face up to ten years in prison for each offense.

MORE NEWS - Mauldin man sentenced to 5 years for child pornography, Attorney General releases

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.