GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood County deputies an inmate who ran off from his work detail Tuesday afternoon was back in custody Tuesday evening.
Deputies said Robert Andrew Proctor was assigned to work at the Greenwood County Maintenance Shop located on Siloam Church Road around 07:20 a.m. Tuesday. Just after 2 p.m., Greenwood CountyDetention Center Staff was notified that Proctor had left his job detail and was missing.
Deputies, K-9s and the Bloodhound Tracking team flooded the area looking for Proctor but were unable to find him.
A short time later, deputies posted on Facebook that Proctor had been located and was back in custody.
Proctor was locked up on June 19 for three counts of violation of a protection order and one count of shoplifting. Proctor was sentenced to 88 days for those crimes. His release date was set for August 4.
He now faces new charges for escape and resisting arrest.
