WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) Officials with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to a child's death.
The Oconee County Coroner said 6-month-old Bayleigh Marie Rogers was dropped off at her father's house on Sunrise Drive in Salem by her mother on January 12.
Deputies said they were called to the home around 9:08 p.m. in reference to cardiac arrest of a juvenile. When they arrived, they found that EMS and first responders were already on scene.
Unfortunately, little Bayleigh did not make it.
An autopsy showed she died of asphyxiation, prompting an investigation into the child's death. After several interviews, investigators were able to establish a time line and eventually make an arrest.
Austin Michael Rogers, 22, was arrested on February fourth on the charge of homicide by child abuse.
Because the investigation remains ongoing, further details cannot be released at this time.
