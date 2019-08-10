SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Coroner says a young man has passed away after an apparent shooting at an apartment complex overnight.
According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Whispering Pines apartments, on Abner Road, around 11:45 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
There, deputies located one victim.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the deceased as 16-year-old Amir Omarion Brewer-Samuel, of South Liberty Street in Spartanburg.
Clevenger says his office will be examining further, but a preliminary inspection reveals the young man passed away from an apparent gunshot wound.
A death investigation is in its infancy stages. Deputies will release more information when appropriate.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies make second arrest in death of man found shot in crashed car on side of Taylors road
Case of missing Upstate boy found safe in the woods being studied for future rescues
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.