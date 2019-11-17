SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Troopers are investigating after they say a man was struck and killed while crossing the road in Enoree early Sunday morning.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident took place a little before 1 a.m. on November 17. They say a pedestrian was crossing Parker Road when an unknown vehicle collided with them.
The Coroner's Office says the gentleman passed away on scene as a result of his injuries. He was identified as Kyle Burch of Racetrack Road in Woodruff.
Both the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and SCHP's MAIT Team are investigating the fatal hit and run.
Anyone with information on the accident is asked to reach out to SCHP at (864) 241-1000.
