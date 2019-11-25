ASHEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The message is clear: the latest attacks against horses are being taken more seriously than ever.
"Most studies of serial killers that have been done that I have seen--most of them started off abusing animals," said Greenville County Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown.
Brown says whoever is attacking horses will be punished, now to the fullest extent, with the new Animal Cruelty Investigator position.
"If the investigation continues into abuse, we can sign felony warrants with this position because it is a certified position," Brown explained.
But the sheriff also recognizes this isn't just a Greenville County issue.
"We have SLED, we have DNR, Department of Natural Resources, we have Spartanburg County, we have us, we have Polk County."
Now, add one more to that list.
Buncombe County deputies confirm another horse has been found dead, this time in the Black Mountain area.
"These investigations will be handled thoroughly. And if someone is abusing animals, people need to know they will be properly charged," Brown said.
Not much is known about this newest incident across state lines.
FOX Carolina can confirm the horse was found, having already been dead for days, by land owners on Old Fort Road in the Black Mountain area.
This series of unexplained deaths is something the sheriff says makes collaboration necessary, no matter what county or state you're from.
Unfortunately, the lack of leads means evidence is coming in slowly.
"I don't have a lot ot report because those investigations are continuing," Brown said.
Deputies say they don’t want to give too much away in this ongoing investigation in Buncombe County.
FOX Carolina is working to find out who owns that land off Old Fort Road, what their relationship to the horse found was, and are also looking into an explanation of how that horse came to be deceased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.