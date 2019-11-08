CAMPOBELLO, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Director Jamie Nelson said his office is investigating after a horse suffered deep cuts and a puncture wound and had to be put down by its owner.
Nelson said his office was called on Tuesday from a horse owner Spencer Creek Road in Campobello after the farmer found the injuries to his horse on Monday and had to put the animal down.
Nelson said the case was assigned to the Senior Animal Control Officer due to the unusual circumstances.
On Thursday, the Senior Animal Control Officer met with the owner and gathered all available evidence.
Nelson said investigators also reached out to surrounding counties to see if they have encountered any incidents of this nature.
He said he did speak with a veterinarian in Greenville County who was treating a horse with similar injuries. FOX Carolina has reached out to Greenville County deputies for more on this case.
The owner of the Campobello horse, Craig Howell, said he is offering a $1K reward for information that leads to the person who did this to his horse.
Howell said he believes the attack on his mare happened Sunday night into Monday morning.
Anyone with information can call Animal Control at (864) 596-3582.
