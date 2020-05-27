SPINDALE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Spindale Police Department says an investigation is underway after a man was found shot at an area hotel, and later passed away.
According to police, officers say the incident occurred at the Town and Country Inn Suites on Reservation Drive on May 26 around 7:30 p.m.
Responding officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported him to Rutherford Regional Hospital, where he unfortunately passed away.
The victim has since been identified as Jakim Smith.
Spindale police are joined in their investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
