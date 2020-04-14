SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg Police are investigating after they responded to a shooting incident on April 14, along East Main Street at the Reserve at Hillcrest.
On scene officers discovered a unresponsive female with a single gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom.
EMS then arrived and transported her to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Police do not believe there is a threat to the public but is interviewing witnesses at this time.
Anyone who has information on this active investigation can give information by calling Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC, or the Spartanburg Police Department.
