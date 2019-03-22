SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police said Friday they are investigating after human skeletal remains were found in a field off West Main Street.
Police said a crew working to remove brush and overgrown vegetation and found the remains late Thursday morning.
The field is off West Main Street near Oxford Road, behind the old Coca-Cola plant.
“We recovered the remains of one individual and are currently working to make positive identification of this person,” Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.
Investigators are working to identify the deceased and determine a cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Jason Tapp with the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065.
MORE NEWS - Greenville deputies asking for help locating missing woman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.